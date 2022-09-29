Disney+ Taps Alisa Bowen as President

Disney has named Alisa Bowen, previously Disney Streaming’s evp global business operations, as the president of Disney+.

In her new role, the executive will lead the launch of the streamer’s ad-supported tier and promotion of the service and its content slate. She will continue reporting to Michael Paull, Disney’s president of direct to consumer.

“Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+,” Paull said. “She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer, that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business.”

As evp global business operations, Bowen was involved in the international rollout of Disney’s streaming brands and operations across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. She first joined the company in 2017 after holding top product positions at News Corp. Australia, Dow Jones and Reuters.

“Disney+ is a phenomenal growth story and has delighted fans around the world at tremendous scale. We have a best-in-class team behind this success and I’m excited to partner with them in this new role, as we drive the next phase of Disney+ growth,” Bowen said.

Disney reported having a total of 152.1 million Disney+ subscribers during its third fiscal quarter. The company is preparing to launch its ad-supported tier in the U.S. this December at $7.99 a month, which is how much the service’s ad-free tier currently costs.