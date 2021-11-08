Disney+ Subscription Price Drops to $1.99 for One Month

Disney is slashing the price of its Disney+ subscription to $1.99 for one month as part of a slew of promotions leading up to Disney+ Day on Nov. 12.

New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for one month of Disney+ at the discounted price through Nov. 14. The offer is available to users in the U.S. and all other countries where Disney+ is live, except for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. (After the one-month subscription finishes, the price will return to $7.99 a month.)

Though the Disney+ Day promotions are focused on the company’s streaming offering, the company is also partnering with AMC Theaters to get fans into theaters. From Nov. 12-14, more than 200 AMC Theaters will host four “surprise” screenings each day of popular Disney films for $5 a ticket. The screenings, where guests won’t know which movie they’re watching until it begins, will also feature a surprise short before each screening.

Other promotions include early access to the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort half an hour before the parks open for Disney+ subscribers, discounts on and customizing options for merchandise and the sale of a series of NFTs featuring characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel IP, as well as the Star Wars franchise and The Simpsons.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Disney+ Day begins on Friday at 6 a.m. PT online via Disney’s social media accounts.