Disney Hits 221M Total Streaming Subscribers, Topping Netflix for First Time

Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers during the third fiscal quarter for a total of 152.1 million, beating Wall Street analysts’ expectations of an average 10 million subscriber add for the quarter.

Including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Disney now has 221 million total subscribers, surpassing Netflix’s 220.7 million subscribers, as of July. Disney has not disclosed how many of those subscribers are coming through bundled subscriptions, however.

The flagship Disney streamer saw modest growth in the U.S. and Canada, adding roughly 100,000 subscribers to reach 44.5 million for the quarter, compared to 44.4 million during the second fiscal quarter. Disney+’s international subscriptions, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, grew from 87.6 million to 93.6 million.

Hulu had a total of 46.2 million subscribers for the quarter, up from the 45.6 million reported during Q2, while ESPN+ landed at 22.8 million, an increase from 22.3 million.

During the previous quarter ending on April 2, Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers for a total of 137.7 million subs. Hulu followed with 45.6 million subscribers, while ESPN+ had a total of 22.3 million for the quarter.

Ahead of the company’s earnings call on Wednesday — the first for CEO Bob Chapek since receiving a three-year contract extension that began in July and runs through 2025 — Disney unveiled widespread price hikes across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to coincide with the launch of an ad-supported Disney+ tier this December.

And as Disney continues to heavily spend on streaming — the company spent more than $1 billion on streaming during Q3 — Disney is clearly seeking to increase its revenue per user, which remains particularly low for Disney+ and ESPN+.

Disney’s updated streaming figures come as Hollywood is reevaluating its all-in approach to streaming in light of slowing growth at Netflix. The once ad-adverse streaming giant has recently partnered with Microsoft to launch an ad-supported subscription tier in early 2023 to help stem the loss of subscribers.

Total revenue for the latest quarter also beat expectations at $21.5 billion, up from Q2’s $19.2 billion, while net income fell slightly to $3.6 billion compared to Q2’s $3.7 billion.