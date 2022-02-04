Disney Streaming: Alisa Bowen Upped to EVP Business Operations

Disney has promoted Alisa Bowen, most recently the svp operations for Disney Streaming, to the newly created position of evp business operations.

Continuing to report up to Michael Paull, Bowen’s responsibilities will include overseeing content operations and business development for Disney’s entire direct-to-consumer portfolio, which includes Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+.

Bowen first joined Disney in 2017 as the svp, CTO and digital media lead for Disney’s international operations before joining the streaming division in 2018. Prior to Disney, Bowen spent four years at News Corp Australia, where she served as the company’s CTO.

Her new position at Disney comes amid a recent executive reorganization in the company’s streaming organization, which saw Paull installed as the president of Disney Streaming and Joe Earley appointed as the president of Hulu.

“Alisa has played a pivotal role in the successful launch and scaling of Disney+ and our global operations. Her relentless focus on ensuring we have the right processes in place has been crucial to our success these last few years,” Paull said in a note to staff. “Alisa and her team have been significant contributors to our success to date, and I’m excited to see what she accomplishes next in this new expanded scope.”