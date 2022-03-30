Disney Streaming Hires Google’s Jeremy Doig as Chief Technology Officer

Disney has hired Google’s Jeremy Doig as the chief technology officer for the company’s streaming division.

Doig begins next month after an 18 year career at Google, where he helped lead development of online video technology for YouTube and Google Chrome, among other roles. The executive will report to Michael Paull, the president of Disney Streaming.

“Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team,” Paull said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have an exceptional team of global technologists, and Jeremy’s experience leading transformational initiatives in complex and dynamic environments will make him an incredible asset to lead this world-class group.”

During his tenure at Google, Doig was also involved in YouTube’s early acquisition of Green Parrot Pictures to improve video processing quality and served as the engineering chief for Google’s virtual reality team. Before joining Google, Doig held positions at the BBC and Microsoft.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Walt Disney Company at this crucial moment in the entertainment industry,” Doig said. “Disney’s powerful brands, content and talent are unmatched and I’m excited to get to work straight away on this incredible adventure.”