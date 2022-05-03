Disney Streaming Adds to Executive Team With Hires From Netflix, Meta

Disney’s streaming division has tapped two executives from Netflix and Meta to lead customer and viewer experiences in svp positions.

Devika Chawla will join Disney next week after nearly 10 years at Netflix, where she was most recently the director of engineering, messaging and contact. At Disney, Chawla will become the svp of lifecycle engineering, where she will lead customer retention across the company’s streaming brands, which include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. The executive will directly report to Sean Curtis, Disney’s svp services and data engineering.

Chandra comes to Disney after more than four years at Meta, where he served as the vp scaled operations. As Disney streaming’s svp viewer experience, Chandra will in part oversee the company’s teams overseeing viewer experience and audience data across the company’s streaming platforms. He reports up to Alisa Bowen, Disney’s evp business operations.

The two hires come about a month after Disney brought on Jeremy Doig, an 18-year veteran of Google, as chief technology officer.

In February, the company reported continued growth in subscriber numbers during Q1, with Disney+ hitting 129.8 million subscribers, Hulu reaching 45.3 million and ESPN+ reporting 21.3 million.