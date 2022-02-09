Disney+’s New Disclosure: 42.9M Subscribers in U.S./Canada

Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada account for a third, or 42.9 million, of the streamer’s total 129.8 million subscribers, the company revealed for the first time Wednesday as part of its Q4 earnings.

In Disney’s international streaming market, Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America brought in 41.1 million subscribers, while Disney+ Hotstar accounted for 45.9 million subs.

The company also revealed its content spend by streaming service for the first time. According to SEC filings, Disney spent $920 million on programming and production for Disney+ for the quarter ending Jan. 1, 2022. Hulu accounted for $1.8 billion in programming and production costs, likely due to its live TV service costs, while ESPN+ and other streaming platforms had $427 million in programming costs.

Disney spent a total of $3.1 billion on content programming and production for the latest quarter.

In a call with analysts on Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he didn’t believe the streamer was maxed out in the U.S. and Canada and saw room to continue leaning on franchises to draw in new subscribers in the region. He also pointed to the addition of general entertainment shows like Grown-ish and Black-ish to Disney+ as content that could entice new audiences.

“We are not nearly tapped out in each of our major franchises,” he said, adding later that Disney also wanted to maximize its potential for global hits from local content in international markets. “[We are] bullish on the future of Disney+ both domestically and internationally.”