Double Loop Games Closes $8M in Series A Funding for First Mobile Title

Double Loop Games has closed $8 million in Series A funding to bring to market its first mobile game title.

The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2019 by Emily Greer, former CEO of games publisher Kongregate; and Shelby Moledina, former WB Games director of product and DeNa executive producer, who share a vision to create social and accessible games for all types of players.

“Games bring us moments of joy, essential social connections, and are part of the fabric of our everyday lives — and this past year has made it clear that our relationship to games will only increase,” said Greer, CEO, Double Loop Games. “At Double Loop, we think about how to entertain and create meaningful and charming experiences for anyone that likes to play games as a personal hobby or a social outlet, regardless of whether they self-identify as gamers.”

The upcoming game is described by Double Loop as an “innovative hybrid puzzle game with a deep social world.” Financing is led by Hiro Capitol, with its co-founder Cherry Freeman joining Double Loop’s board of directors.

“Mobile game growth has been remarkable in the last 12 months, most notably with casual online games with deep social play,” said Freeman. “As a group of games and tech entrepreneurs at Hiro Capital, we admire Double Loop’s mission to build games for everyone that are artfully crafted, delightfully accessible and socially engaging.”

Double Loop is currently hiring several key development positions, with a soft launch for its first game expected later this year.