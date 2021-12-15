Dr Disrespect Teams With ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Halo’ Veterans to Launch Game Studio

Guy Beahm, best known as streamer Dr Disrespect, and industry veterans Robert “fourzerotwo” Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo have co-founded game studio Midnight Society.

Bowling, who served as creative strategist and community manager for Call of Duty at Infinity Ward, will take the role of studio head. DelHoyo, who designed levels and weapons for Gears of War and later worked on the Halo series, will serve as creative director.

The studio, which is backed by gaming entrepreneur Sumit Gupta, will aim to involve communities and influencers early in the development process as it transforms ideas into proofs of concept.

“Our players are the lifeblood of our games, and so often games get designed in a bubble, with few touchpoints for the players to help shape the final product before it’s too late,” said Bowling in a statement. “Our approach is completely open and focused on building experiences that evolve with our players.”

The studio is currently in development on its first title and hiring multiple roles.

“As a long-time player, streamer, and former game developer myself, I’ve often dreamed of creating awesome titles that entire communities can get behind from day one,” said Beahm. “My vision is to make games that defy the one-and-done publishing model and reward all those fans and influencers who make them a success. I’m so excited to show everyone what we have planned.”