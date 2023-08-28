Wondery, Dr. Seuss Enterprises Ink Deal for Slate of Original Kids Podcasts

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has teamed with Wondery Kids & Family on a new slate of podcasts, beginning with a variety show inspired by one of Seuss’ most beloved titles, The Cat in the Hat.

The expansive deal, which was announced Monday, will see both companies adapt some of literature’s most recognizable children’s IP into a full lineup of podcast programming. That begins with the Sept. 18 premiere of The Cat in the Hat Cast, described by the companies as a “fantastical variety show-style podcast series” hosted by the memorable red-and-white-hat–wearing cat.

“The works of Dr. Seuss have resonated with readers of all ages for generations, and the books promote the importance of staying curious and using your imagination,” Susan Brandt, CEO and president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement. “Wondery Kids & Family has an incredible vision for how to bring to life our characters and stories in podcasting form. We believe this collaboration not only builds upon Dr. Seuss’s incredible legacy but also plays a key part of our bigger entertainment strategy for the Dr. Seuss franchise.”

Aimed at families with kids 3 and up, and available on Wondery+ through the Wondery app and Wondery Kids+ on Apple Podcasts, the new show will invite listeners into a world of mixups and mayhem that sees the “ever-cautious” Fish join the podcast’s host, Cat, in sing-a-longs, tongue-twisters and wordplay.

Additional series inspired by the worlds of Dr. Seuss will be announced in the coming weeks. The deal marks Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ entrance into the podcasting space following expansions into theater, film, TV and more through entertainment partnerships with Warner Animation Group, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“This deal with Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a milestone moment in establishing Wondery Kids & Family as the premiere destination for engaging family content,” said Nicole Blake, head of franchise development for Wondery, in her own statement. “Both Wondery Kids & Family and Dr. Seuss are all about unlocking kids’ curiosity, imagination and wonder. This is truly a natural fit, and we are looking forward to creating an array of programming that entertains and inspires the minds of tomorrow.”

The shows will join Wondery’s existing lineup of podcasts for families with kids ages 3-12, which includes the science podcast Wow in the World, hosted by Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas; Little Stories Everywhere, a weekly story podcast about the magical, adventurous and fantastical; and Whose Amazing Life, a puzzle format podcast that invites listeners to guess a renowned figure.

In September 2021, the company launched Wondery+ Kids, a subscription podcast service offering early access to episodes of Tinkercast and Wondery Originals. The service was announced just a month after Wondery, Amazon’s premium podcast studio, struck an exclusive licensing and ad sales deal with family podcast company Tinkercast.