Dustlight Productions Podcast Studio Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Dustlight Productions, the podcast company that produced The Michelle Obama Podcast and Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s Renegades: Born in the USA with the Obamas’ Higher Ground, has signed with CAA.

The studio is led by CEO and founder Misha Euceph, who also hosts the Dustlight podcast Tell Them, I Am, an interview show featuring Muslim guests during Ramadan. Guests have included Malala Yousafzai, Ramy Youssef and Tan France. Dustlight has also worked on shows like Hello, Nature with REI, How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston and the upcoming season of The Wilderness with Jon Favreau and Crooked Media.

CAA will work with Dustlight to identify additional opportunities, particularly for the studio’s original slate shows, and in publishing and scripted and non-fiction film and TV. The studio continues to be represented by Chrissy Maron at Rowan, Maron and Feil.

The signing comes shortly after CAA said it had signed Podimo, a podcast subscription service based in Copenhagen that recently raised $78 million in Series B funding.