Webby Awards: Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Anthony Fauci Among Honorees

The winners and special achievement honorees for the 2021 Webbys have been announced.

Honorees include Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, Yara Shahidi and José Andrés.

Johnson is recognized for his use of social media to connect with people, amplify important issues and provide inspiration, motivation and exclusive content to millions of followers. Andrés, similarly, was recognized for using his platform to tackle food insecurity during the pandemic.

DuVernay was named this year’s Webby Film and Video Person of the Year for continuing to be a force for good in the entertainment industry with the launch of her ARRAY Crew database to diversity below-the-line talent.

Fauci was named the Webbys Person of the Year for using digital and social media to reach people with reliable, accurate COVID-19 information. Ahmed and Day were named best actor and actress for their work in Sound of Metal and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, respectively.

Other special achievement honorees are Gladys Brown West, Jimir Reece Davis (aka Amorphous), Celeste Barber, the game Among Us and the Stop AAPI Hate social movement.

Separately, the organization behind the Webbys, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, launched two new special achievement awards. The Webby Anthem Award was given to Pharrell Williams for his efforts to work towards racial equality in education and entrepreneurship by empowering students in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and motivation through his Yellow nonprofit and supporting Black and Latinx business owners through his Black Ambition non-profit.

The Webbys are set to launch the Anthem Awards, to recognize voices that prompt change, this summer.

And the Webby Advocate of the Year award was given to Yara Shahidi for using the Internet and her influence to illuminate political issues, the voting process and things that affect BIPOC communities.

Comedy Central was selected as the Webby Media Company of the Year for receiving the most recognition across categories at this year’s awards, including 14 wins.

Webby Awards winners, selected by the IADAS, include The Daily Show, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, HBO Max, Apple and The Late Late Show With James Corden. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s Webby Awards is dedicated to honoring the individuals, organizations and projects that found creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to help the world stay connected during the pandemic.

“This past year, the Internet kept us together when the only option was being apart,” Webby Awards president Claire Graves said in a statement. “Our connection has been everything, and our 2021 Winners are a testament to this. They have entertained us, helped us uplift one another, explained complex issues affecting our world and inspired global movements.”

The Daily Show won multiple awards, including for its Twitter account; Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won for comedy, branded entertainment (video); The Late Late Show won for celebrity/fan, general social (social) and entertainment, general social (social). HBO Max also received multiple awards including for entertainment, general mobile and OTT apps and for best user experience, mobile & OTT app features. Oprah’s book club won the award for arts & culture, general series (podcasts).

A complete list of this year’s winners is available here and the full Webby Awards ceremony, hosted by Jameela Jamil and featuring the show’s signature five-word acceptance speeches, can be viewed here.