E3 2022 Fully Canceled, Will Return in 2023 With “Reinvigorated Showcase”

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the largest trade event for the video game industry, will not take place digitally or in person in 2022 but will return next year.

The Entertainment Software Association issued a statement Thursday announcing the decision, noting that all of the organization’s energy and resources will be devoted to “delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer.”

Typically, E3 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and draws over 66,000 attendees with over 200 exhibitors. Due to coronavirus concerns, the event took place virtually in 2021, with an online portal and app that featured exhibitor booths and game showcases.

Thursday’s statement continued: “E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”

The company, led by president Stanley Pierre-Louis, added, “Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.”