E3 Awards Show Set to Take Place on Final Day of Broadcast

An official E3 2021 Awards Show is scheduled for June 15, the last day of the video game event’s four-day live broadcast, the Electronic Software Association announced Tuesday.

Video game journalists from outlets including IGN, PC Gamer, GameSpot and GamesRadar+ will select the winners from titles showcased during the event.

“For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world’s leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the show’s most anticipated games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. “The broadcast is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrating innovative publishers and developers is an ideal way to close E3 2021.”

Taking place in an all-virtual format from June 12-15, E3’s broadcast will be hosted by esports commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, content creator and streamer Jacki Jing and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller. Among the events will be developer interviews, panels, game reveals, publisher press conferences and more.

Games companies confirmed to participate this year include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Warner Bros. Games. Indie developers Burgos Games, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games, Hooded Horse, The Sixth Hammer and New Blood Interactive are also participating.

E3 will be available to view in the official online portal and app, as well as on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.