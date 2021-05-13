E3 Offers Glimpse at Online Portal and App for All-Virtual Event

The Entertainment Software Association on Thursday revealed details of its upcoming all-virtual video game industry conference.

An online portal and app, available to the public beginning June 12, will feature virtual exhibitor booths, hosted events, video-conferencing, customizable profile and avatar creation, forums, lounges and more.

“From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical live stream,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. “The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show.”

Among the games companies confirmed to participate this year are Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Warner Bros. Games.

The E3 live broadcast, hosted by esports commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, content creator and streamer Jacki Jing and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller, will feature publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels and guest appearances, and will also live in the online portal and app. It will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

E3 runs from June 12 to 15. Members of the media may utilize the online portal and app starting June 7.