YouTube Star El Rubius Teams With Gaming Streamer Binge for Original Series (Exclusive)

Rubén Doblas Gundersen, the Norwegian-Spanish YouTube star, better known as El Rubius, has signed a deal to create an original entertainment show focused on gaming topics for new streaming platform Binge.

The partnership, announced Thursday, will see El Rubius and Noob Studios develop the entertainment series Rubius Checkpoint for Binge.com. The show, which El Rubius will host and which will feature prominent gaming personalities and experts, will be available exclusively on the Binge platform when it launches next year.

El Rubius is one of the world’s most popular YouTube and Twitch streamers. His YouTube channels elrubiusOMG and Rubius Z, which feature gameplay, vlogs, challenges and sketch comedy bits, have racked up more than 9.1 billion views and boast some 40 million subscribers.

“El Rubius is one of the most prolific gaming personalities in the world and has amassed a passionate and engaged audience with his compelling content,” said Binge co-founder and chief strategic officer Cody Hackman. “We’re excited to collaborate with Rubius as a creative partner and to combine his ambitious vision for the show, with our production expertise, to entertain and engage gaming fans in an entirely new way exclusively on Binge.”

Rubius called Rubius Checkpoint his “ultimate project” that would take “gaming curiosity to a whole new level with something completely new,” but he declined to give any details on the show. Financial details of the Binge deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Binge announced its first original series, which will be a live-action adaptation of Driver, Ubisoft’s popular video game franchise about an ex-race car driver turned undercover agent who fights organized crime.

Binge is positioning itself as a go-to streamer for the global gaming community and will feature premium original series and shows inspired by the most popular game worlds and content creators. The free-to-use service will launch across all platforms in 2022.