Electronic Arts Unveils ‘Dead Space’ Remake and Teaser Video

Electronic Arts’ studio Motive announced on Thursday during EA Play Live that the sci-fi survival horror game Dead Space will be remade from the ground up.

The game, a remake of the original 2008 title, will be developed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and PC, with an improved story and characters along with revamped gameplay mechanics.

“The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space.

“We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”

Dead Space finds engineer Isaac Clarke battling for survival as he repairs a vast spaceship and finds the crew slaughtered and infected by an alien scourge, while his wife is missing abord the ship.

View the teaser video below.