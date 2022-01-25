Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games Unveil New ‘Star Wars’ Titles in Development

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games on Tuesday revealed that several new Star Wars titles are in development from Respawn Entertainment.

Development and production on the projects will be led by Respawn’s founder, Vince Zampella.

Stig Asmussen (God of War) will direct the next installment in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series, while Respawn’s Peter Hirschmann (Medal of Honor, Star Wars Battlefront) will lead development on a Star Wars first-person shooter game.

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” said Hirschmann in a statement.

The third title, a strategy game made in collaboration with newly formed Maryland studio Bit Reactor, will be helmed by Greg Foertsch, former art director at video game developer Firaxis.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, vp, Lucasfilm Games. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

Each project has begun development, with Respawn looking to build out its art and design teams. A delivery timeline has not yet been established.