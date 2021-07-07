Electronic Arts’ Subsidiary DICE LA Rebrands to Ripple Effect Studios

Electronic Arts said Wednesday that one of its subsidiaries, DICE LA, has rebranded as Ripple Effect Studios.

DICE LA is the Los Angeles-based outpost of Swedish video game developer DICE, known for the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront series. The L.A. division is led by general manager Christian Grass.

Moving forward, the company will keep working on first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, which is due for release in October, while beginning a new game project.

“At Ripple Effect Studios, innovation and quality are at the forefront of every project as even the smallest idea can change the world. This is the defining characteristic behind the studio’s new name,” said Grass. “We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things. We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity.”

Vince Zampella, who co-founded Respawn Entertainment, began overseeing the studio in January of 2020. “The studio has a great track record and is set to grow into another stronghold of high quality games,” he said. “With an amazing new campus coming to Los Angeles and remote positions available, now is a great time to consider joining us.”

DICE was launched in 1992, and fully acquired by Electronic Arts in 2006. EA opened the L.A. division in 2013.