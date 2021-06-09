Electronic Arts Unveils ‘Battlefield 2042’ for October Release

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE unveiled on Wednesday the first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, which will launch on consoles in October this year.

Described by EA as “the biggest, most ambitious title” in the Battlefield franchise, the sandbox game sees the world on the brink of human crisis, with food shortages as well as dwindling supplies of clean energy and water. Amid the chaos, the United States and Russia enter a war.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want — the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of DICE. “All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love.”

The game will feature the largest map from the franchise so far, multiplayer matches with up to 128 players, as well as new weapons, vehicles and gadgets. Battlefield 2042 will also include a high-stakes, squad-based hazard zone, described by EA as a new take on the multiplayer experience.

During Electronic Arts’ EA Play Live presentation on July 22, details of a third-person Battlefield experience will be announced.

Battlefield 2042 releases Oct. 22 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC via Steam, Origin and the Epic Games Store.