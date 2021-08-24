Electronic Arts Unveils Pledge to Give Developers Access to Accessibility Patents

Video game publisher Electronic Arts on Tuesday unveiled a Patents Pledge, giving developers free access to its accessibility-related patents and technology.

The pledge includes five patents including a system used in Apex Legends that assists players with speaking, hearing and cognitive disabilities to communicate with fellow players while they are in the game.

Another three patents are designed to help players with vision issues in game franchises such as Madden NFL and FIFA, using technologies to detect and modify colors, brightness and contrast.

The fifth patent helps players with hearing issues by modifying or creating music based on their preferences.

“At Electronic Arts, our mission is to inspire the world to play,” said Chris Bruzzo, evp of Positive Play, Commercial and Marketing at EA. “We can only make that a reality if our video games are accessible to all players. Our accessibility team has long been committed to breaking down barriers within our video games, but we realize that to drive meaningful change, we need to work together as an industry to do better for our players.”

The pledge builds upon EA’s previous accessibility initiatives including the launch of a portal where players can raise issues related to accessibility and suggest improvements.

Based in Redwood City, California, EA is led by CEO Andrew Wilson. The company is known for its numerous franchises including The Sims, Battlefield and Dead Space.