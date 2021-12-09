Elizabeth Olsen and Rege-Jean Page Top IMDb Annual Star Rankings

It was a good year for Elizabeth Olsen and Regé-Jean Page.

The actors, buoyed by small-screen performances in WandaVision and Bridgerton respectively, rocketed to the top of annual star charts on IMDb. Olsen, whose multi-faceted work ranges from blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to low-budget indies, topped IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2021.

Page followed at No. 2 on a list that also features Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas, Yvonne Strahovski, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexandra Daddario, Jodie Comer, Ben Barnes and Lily James. But that wasn’t Page’s only showing on the IMDb charts this year. He also came in at No. 1 on IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2021, followed by Ben Barnes, Juno Temple, Kelly Marie Tran, Sophia Di Martino, Eve Hewson, Phoebe Dynevor, Brianne Howey, Wyatt Russell and Hannah Waddingham.

Speaking of repeat winners, Barnes, who is featured on both lists, also received an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award for his turn in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, which was ranked as one of the most popular TV shows on the website this year.

The top stars lists are part of IMDb’s Best of 2021 offerings and are determined using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings which are set by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. “2021 proved to be another phenomenal year in entertainment, with a host of new and returning titles that kept audiences on the edge of their seats and eager to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies,” said IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham.

Ben Barnes accepts the IMDb STARmeter trophy. Rich Polk/Getty Images

More lists can be found here.