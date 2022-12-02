Elon Musk Confirms Kanye West’s Twitter Account Suspended After Posting Swastika

Kanye Ye West has been suspended from , the suspension coming after the rapper had tweeted a now-deleted post featuring a swastika on Thursday evening.

After a chaotic day that saw Ye appear on Alex Jones’ Infowars show and repeatedly say he liked Adolf Hitler, the rapper posted a series of controversial tweets, including supposed text messages between himself and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Among the tweets, which included praise and support for Balenciaga following the recent backlash against the company, Ye posted a picture of a swastika merged with a Star of David. Twitter deleted the offending post and Ye’s tweet storm came to an abrupt end.

Suspecting he may get suspended, Ye also tweeted an unflattering picture of Musk being hosed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a yacht. Emanuel had previously called for a Hollywood-led boycott of Ye after he made a series of antisemitic comments that ultimately led to brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga cutting their ties with the rapper.

On Truth Social, Ye’s verified account posted another picture of his text interaction with Musk as well as a screenshot showing that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, confirmed that Ye had been suspended, first replying “This is fine” to the unflattering picture, but “this is not” to the now deleted swastika tweet.

After a Twitter user tweeted at Musk to “fix Kanye please,” the CEO replied, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

In a further reply, Musk tweeted, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Doubling down, Musk tweeted the acronym “FAFO” which means fuck around and find out.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to a Twitter rep for comment, but that employee no longer works at the company.

Ye was only recently reinstated to Twitter, following Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company and pledge to rescind suspensions to prominent accounts including the rapper, former President Donald Trump and Jordan Peterson. In October, Ye’s initial suspension came after he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That is fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

This is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022