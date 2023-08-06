Elon Musk Says Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg “Will Be Live-Streamed on X”; Meta CEO Suggests Date But “Not Holding My Breath”

Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg serious?

On Sunday, the two billionaire tech entrepreneurs re-upped their talk about taking part in a cage match against each other in posts on their respective social media platforms.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏,” posted Musk, who owns the social media site formerly known as . “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” He did not specify which charity.

He added of his preparations for the potential fight: “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, CEO of , parent company of , Instagram and Threads, responded on his Instagram story with a screenshot of Musk’s message and this jab: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Zuckerberg also screenshotted Musk’s “lifting weights” post.

“I’m ready today,” he wrote alongside the image. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Asked on X by a follower what the point of the fight would be, Musk responded: “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war.”

Musk also noted of who might be the victor if a fight does take place: “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”

Musk first proposed the idea of a “cage match” in June in response to the news that Zuckerberg was planning to launch Threads, a rival to Twitter. Threads launched in July, while Musk changed the name of Twitter to X later that same month.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote at the time.

While Musk has been lifting weights, Zuckerberg is trained in jiu jitsu and competed in his first tournament in May, winning gold and silver medals.

If this match does happen, and if it does stream on X, it wouldn’t be the first event live streamed on the platform intended for a wide audience. In May, for a Twitter Spaces kickoff event, the site live streamed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of his presidential run, but it was marred by 20 minutes of glitches and fell short of the “10 million” viewers that DeSantis predicted would watch the live stream or a recording of it.