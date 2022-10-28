Elon Musk: Twitter to Form Content Moderation Council to Determine Account Reinstatements

Elon Musk has countered speculation that he would immediately reinstate all permanently banned accounts — such as former President Donald Trump’s — and make sweeping content policy changes now that is firmly under his control.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Musk said Twitter will form a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” before making any policy changes.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk wrote. He did not share additional details on who would be on the council or when the council was expected to convene.

Musk had previously sent an open letter to advertisers on Thursday in an attempt to assuage concerns about his pending “free speech”–oriented changes to the social platform. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preference, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” the message said.

The Tesla CEO completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday and swiftly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, according to The Washington Post and Bloomberg.