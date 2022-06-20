Elton John to Auction Rocket Man Jadu Hoverboard NFT to Raise Funds for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John has partnered with augmented reality platform Jadu and NFT company Sweet to auction a one-of-a-kind Rocket Man Jadu Hoverboard NFT to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The move, which according to the press release “announces [John’s] entrance into web3,” aka a new iteration of the internet that has cryptocurrencies and NFTs built into the platforms, also includes the release of a series of access tokens that give holders the opportunity to unlock future fan experiences as part of the Rocket NFT Club (nft.eltonjohn.com), including exclusive drops and pre-sale opportunities.

The hoverboard auction begins at 7 a.m. PT on Monday and will close on at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday, with all sales benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation as part of its mission to end the AIDS epidemic.

Produced by Jadu, an “augmented reality platform that puts web3 avatars at the center of gameplay mapped to the real world,” the Rocket Man Hoverboard is said to be the rarest of the 6,666 items within the Jadu Hoverboard collection.

It was designed by Voxel Bunny, who built Jadu’s jetpacks and hoverboards, with the design referencing a keyboard pinball machine, paying homage to John’s “Pinball Wizard” video from 1975. It also features John’s iconic star glasses, piano keys and the actual musical notes from “Rocket Man.”

“As a fellow LGTBQ+ artist, it’s hard to put into words the pride I feel paying tribute to Elton John and his legacy, which continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of so many,” Bunny said. “And knowing that my creation will play a role in helping to end the AIDS epidemic for the most vulnerable individuals and communities means the world to me.”

Said John: “Whilst I’m no metaverse expert (!) I wanted to make sure that my first NFT was something true to me, and collaborating with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny and Jadu on something so unique which benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation for Pride month, was the perfect opportunity. Web3 has the potential to bring people from across the world together like never before and I’m excited for the opportunities to connect with my fans in a vibrant and growing community.”

Jadu crafts virtual objects like hoverboards and jetpacks that can be owned as NFTs and used in-game by 3D playable avatars. Past Jadu hoverboard collaborations include Seven-Time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, musician GRIMES and rapper Snoop Dogg. Jadu also is developing an AR mobile app, emerging from beta in summer 2022, that connects to players’ Ethereum wallets, which allows them turn their 3D animated NFTs into playable avatars.

“Our team pours its heart into crafting virtual items that are expressive without constraint and allow collectors to develop a new relationship with their physical surroundings,” Jadu founder and CEO Asad J. Malik said. “It’s been a true delight to design our rarest Hoverboard with Elton John’s iconic body of work as an inspiration.”

Sweet is a highly flexible, NFT platform and marketplace used by creators, sports, entertainment and consumer brands worldwide.

“Elton John has been on the frontline of innovation in music, fashion and technology for over half a millenia,” Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone said. “During his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, the release of these Elton John access tokens combines the innovative web3 world with Elton’s penchant for providing high-value opportunities accessible to his entire fanbase.”