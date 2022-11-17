Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’

Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant.

Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify.

“I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge role in developing my love and passion for podcasts and music, and I am consistently wowed by the way the platform continues to evolve. I couldn’t be more honored to be their exclusive partner, and work together to allow Anything Goes to blossom in ways it couldn’t have anywhere else.”

Though Chamberlain got her start on YouTube, launching her channel in 2017 and quickly amassing more than 11.9 million subscribers to date, the creator has expanded into new ventures, including a viral stint hosting the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala and the 2019 creation of a coffee company that recently closed a $7 million Series A funding round in August.

In 2019, Chamberlain first experimented with podcasting by launching Stupid Genius, a show meant to explore broad questions like “why do we dream.” After roughly 40 episodes, Chamberlain scrapped the podcast and replaced it in 2020 with Anything Goes, a freewheeling solo show that has given the creator leeway to discuss a wider range of topics.

At Spotify, Chamberlain will join other podcast creators who have made their shows exclusive to the platform, including Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy) and Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience).

“Emma Chamberlain is one of the most influential voices fueling the creator community today, and Spotify is thrilled to be her exclusive podcast partner,” Max Cutler, Spotify’s vp creator content and partnerships, said. “Her vulnerability, authenticity and contributions to the larger cultural conversation are truly inspiring. Our team is beyond excited to work alongside Emma to grow and amplify Anything Goes with unique tools and resources only Spotify can provide, and to deepen the connection with her fanbase globally.”