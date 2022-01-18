Envy Gaming Signs Virtual Streamer CodeMiko to Creator Network (Exclusive)

Esports and entertainment company Envy Gaming has signed virtual streamer CodeMiko as the newest member of its creator network.

As a virtual streamer, CodeMiko has amassed 844,000 followers on Twitch over the past two years. On the platform, Miko describes herself as a failed video game character that hopes to be part of a AAA game one day, while her operator is known online simply as the Technician, the one controlling the simulation with facial recognition and motion capture.

Among Envy’s other members are variety streamer JustaMinx and lifestyle creators Alexandra and Andrea Botez. Together with Miko, this group is set to launch an all-female creator house in the Hollywood Hills.

“Joining Envy means a lot to me because first I love the Botez sisters and Minx,” said the Technician. “They’re larger than life. But bigger than that, I applaud Envy for creating a female-only content house. I think it sends a good message that they are empowering female content creators and I hope we make content that is fun but also inspiring to women who are trying to get into what is right now a very male-dominant streaming space.”

They added: “With Envy’s help, I will be able to take my creation CodeMiko to another level and I hope we can inspire girls in STEM as part of that. I think the tech space is also in need of more female creators, and I’m very grateful for Envy’s support in that.”

Andrew Peterman, chief content officer at Envy, said in a statement that he is “inspired” by what CodeMiko has built, “both technically and how she connects with her community.” He added, “VTubing is only going to continue to grow, and we’re thrilled to have Miko join Envy to bring us further into her world.”

Founded in 2007, Envy Gaming is based in Texas and includes competitive gamers, content creators and esports teams among its roster. Last August, Post Malone took an equity stake in the organization.