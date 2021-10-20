Epic Games Partners With Indie Studios Eyes Out and Spry Fox

Epic Games Publishing revealed Wednesday its new independent studio partners: Eyes Out and Spry Fox.

The partners, both U.S. based development companies, will be offered complete IP ownership and creative freedom as they pursue projects for the gaming giant’s publishing division.

The former was co-founded by Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and Spec Ops: The Line designer Cory Davis, who launched Eyes Out in August. The Los Angeles-based game development company is working on its first title, a single-player cosmic horror game.

“We’d been aspiring to work with Epic Games since the beginning,” Finck said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We knew that the ideas we were developing were going to rely on a unique publishing partner to see them realized. While it felt like an opportunity with Epic was way out there, it compelled us to start swinging for the fences.”

He added: “Since the announcement of the MegaGrant program, and on into Epic Games Publishing, we were salivating at the prospect, really. We were reading about it like everyone else. Receiving a MegaGrant award really set us aloft toward finalizing our prototype the way we wanted to do it. And when we pitched the thing to Epic for partnership on the full project, we were met with a welcoming nudge to push further into what we’d started. And this thing ain’t straightforward, I can tell you. Together, we’re twisting and turning our way, and our project is flourishing as a result.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Spry Fox was founded in 2010 by David Edery and Daniel Cook. The studio is known for the life simulation game Cozy Grove and is currently in development on a non-violent massively multiplayer online game.

Both games currently in development at these studios are built on Epic’s Unreal Engine.