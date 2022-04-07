Model and Creator Eric Rutherford Signs With UTA

UTA has a new face in its talent ranks.

Content creator, model and podcast host Eric Rutherford has signed with the agency for worldwide representation in all areas with an eye on expanding digital content and seeking new opportunities across business, speaking engagements, film, TV, branding, endorsements and more. Rutherford, active on TikTok and Instagram with nearly 360,000 followers across platforms, has previously partnered with a wide variety of companies including American Express, Etihad Airways, Nordstrom, Swarovski, Vacheron Constantin and others.

He currently hosts and produces the podcast Not Just Pretty Pictures. Launched in 2021, the series focuses on the art of storytelling by centering creatives like former NFL player Ryan K. Russell, Joslyn DeFreece, Miss J Alexander, Sharon Stone and Booker Award winner Marlon James, among others. Rutherford, who once served as director of events and special projects for The Hollywood Reporter, has a résumé that features event production, experiential marketing, acting, modeling and more, with clients ranging from Gap and Gucci to Oprah Winfrey.

He was first photographed as a model for L’Uomo Vogue in the mid-1990s and gained recognition as a model and actor in the following decade before segueing to work behind the scenes for a stint. Rutherford’s full-circle experience then brought him back in front of the camera as a model and influencer who centered a “passion for fashion and living your greatest life at any age,” per his official bio.