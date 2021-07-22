‘Erica’ Game Developer Taps Former AwesomenessTV Exec as CEO (Exclusive)

U.K.-based interactive content studio Flavourworks has appointed Zack Slatter as chief executive officer.

Slatter, who previously served as senior vice president of strategy and distribution at ViacomCBS’s AwesomenessTV, will work alongside Flavourworks’ founders Jack Attridge and Pavle Mihajlovic on immersive projects to follow the studio’s 2019 interactive fiction video game, Erica, which was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“Over the last few years, I have been watching the seismic shifts in storytelling formats driven by new technologies and connected audiences,” said Slatter in a statement. “Flavourworks is a true quantum leap for the sector and I have nothing but admiration for Jack and Pavle’s talent and vision.”

Additionally, Flavourworks has partnered with Sky Studios to develop a scripted drama that will leverage the content studio’s patented TouchVideo software engine, which blends the film and video game workflows to enable a variety of interactions beyond the familiar tool of branching narratives.

“Our TouchVideo software and methodology opens up a new frontier between filmed content and gaming; and I firmly believe that we will bring the idea of playable films to mass audiences worldwide,” said Slatter. “Interactive stories will drive the next wave of engagement and incremental revenue for streaming platforms.”

Flavourworks was founded in 2015 to create live-action cinematic narratives with intuitive gameplay features.