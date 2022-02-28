ESPN’s The Undefeated Will Be Rebranded As It Expands Coverage

ESPN’s The Undefeated is expanding its coverage into new mediums as part of a rebrand to the name Andscape, the sports network said on Monday.

While still maintaining its focus on coverage for Black audiences as an editorial unit under ESPN and parent company Disney, Andscape will now develop original films and books for other platforms. The first film project under the Andscape banner, inspired by the the Music for the Movement EPs, is the Mo McRae–directed short film Starkeisha that will stream on Hulu beginning on March 7.

Andscape’s YouTube channel will also publish new content weekly with talent like NFL star Domonique Foxworth and reporter Kelley Carter. The first show hosted by Foxworth, Logged In, launches on March 4 and will examine the history of Black Twitter, while Carter’s upcoming show will discuss Black Hollywood.

The Andscape site will also feature more coverage across current events, music, food, fashion, tech, personal finance, parenting and travel, in addition to continuing The Undefeated’s past coverage of sports, race and pop culture.

As part of the rebrand, Andscape will take over The Undefeated’s site and social platforms, which first launched in 2016 under the leadership of Kevin Merida. Since last year, Raina Kelley has led the platform as editor chief after Merida left to become the top editor at The Los Angeles Times.

“Andscape, like The Undefeated before it, is a groundbreaking Black brand, a 24/7 multi-platform media venture curated for the infinite reflections of Black identity,” Kelley, now the editor in chief of Andscape, said in a statement.

Kelley added: “This is a place for folks to lean into all facets of their identity — all of their ‘ANDs’ — and experience an extensive and inclusive view of the Black landscape. With visionary artists, writers, thinkers, and creatives contributing to all aspects of Andscape, our audience will be captivated and inspired by how we connect with them and how they connect with us.”