Facebook CTO Shake-Up: Mike Schroepfer Steps Down, Andrew Bosworth Promoted

’s vp of augmented and virtual reality, Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, will become the company’s next chief technology officer after longtime executive Mike Schroepfer steps down next year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

Schroepfer, who has been with the social media giant for 13 years, will transition to a part-time role as Facebook’s first senior fellow in 2022, at which time Bosworth will take over the CTO position.

“As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition a few other groups will join Boz’s team as well,” Zuckerberg said in a public note. “This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I’m excited about the future of this work under Boz’s leadership.”

As the company’s first senior fellow, Schroepfer will help Facebook recruit and develop technical talent and help the company improve its investments into artificial intelligence, both Zuckerberg and Schroepfer said.

“This change in role will allow me to dedicate more time to my family and my personal philanthropic efforts while staying deeply connected to the company,” Schroepfer said in a Facebook post.

Schroepfer first joined Facebook in 2008 and has led the company as CTO since 2013, working closely with Zuckerberg.