Fandango Merges On-Demand Streaming Platform With Vudu

NBCUniversal’s Fandango has merged its on-demand movie and TV marketplace, FandangoNow, with the video streaming service Vudu, allowing viewers to rent or buy a larger library of 200,000 titles.

In addition to accessing titles like F9, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and A Quiet Place Part II, viewers will be able to bypass Disney+ to watch Pixar’s Luca and Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, the latter of which can be purchased on the newly updated Vudu platform beginning next Tuesday for $29.99. Other popular films available on Vudu include Disney’s Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2, as well as a slate of titles that can be streamed for free.

Vudu, which has about 60 million registered users, will also replace FandangoNow on Tuesday as the official movie and TV store on Roku, but the streaming platform will remain available on other devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as Samsung, LG and Vizio Smart TVs. FandagoNow users will be required to transfer over their accounts to Vudu, which will retain users’ existing movie and TV libraries.

The combining of FandangoNow and Vudu comes after the movie ticketing company, owned by NBCUniversal, purchased Vudu from Walmart in April 2020. In a statement, Fandango President Paul Yanover highlighted the video on-demand streaming service’s “flexibility” and access to titles not available on other subscription services — especially at a time when “consumers have a myriad of viewing options.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases,” Tedd Cittadine, vp content partnerships at Roku, added.