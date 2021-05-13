Gaming Organization FaZe Clan Taps Kai Henry as Chief Strategy Officer

Gaming organization FaZe Clan revealed that Kai Henry has been tapped as chief strategy officer.

In the role, Henry will work with the company’s founding members to lead creative and strategic decisions for FaZe Clan’s business and brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kai to the FaZe family,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, in a statement. “Kai possesses a wide breadth of skills and relationships that fit perfectly into the unique role of CSO for FaZe. His leadership on both the strategy and creative will help catapult us into the next part of our journey and continue to solidify FaZe as the home for the creatives of tomorrow.”

Henry added: “It’s an honor to join the team at FaZe Clan,” says Henry. “I believe that Lee Trink, the founders and I have a shared vision that this will be a creative led business. I will continue to assemble and lead a braintrust composed of some of the brightest and most innovative creative executives, who lead an internet lifestyle and innately understand the cultural intersection where FaZe Clan sits. To me, there is no better place to be, especially in this particular moment in time as we embrace the huge paradigm shift occurring in entertainment. I look forward to helping forge new boundaries with this amazing team of visionaries.”

In the past, Henry managed artists including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Quincy Jones. He also co-founded lifestyle YouTube platform, SKEE.TV, and worked with brands such as Sol Republic Headphones and contemporary streetwear line, En Noir Clothing.

“Kai has an amazing understanding of what FaZe is and what we are trying to accomplish, and he is already playing an instrumental role in getting us there,” says founding member FaZe Apex. “He is able to move the needle forward on a day-to-day basis with a perfect understanding of how to protect our brand integrity. We are lucky to have him on our side and to help represent us founders in any room he’s in.”

FaZe Clan was founded in 2010 and includes eight competitive esports teams, as well as a talent roster of content creators and gamers such as Brian Awadis — known as FaZe Rug — who starred in the company’s original film Crimson last year.