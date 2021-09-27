FaZe Clan Reveals New Member: Gamer and Musician FaZe Kaysan

Gaming organization FaZe Clan on Monday revealed a new member in FaZe Kaysan, a producer and DJ as well as a gamer.

Kaysan’s Twitch channel features videos of Call of Duty: Warzone, Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. Kaysan’s debut single “Made a Way,” featuring Lil Durk and Future, releases Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT, followed by the music video the next day.

“I’ve been playing video games forever, so joining FaZe is a dream come true,” said FaZe Kaysan, in a statement. “Because this process has been underway for nearly a year, I’ve become so close to this crew — they’re like family to me. As both a gamer and an artist, I couldn’t be more grateful for FaZe believing in me and supporting both of my passions equally. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the music!”

The announcement was made official with a video featuring artists such as Diplo, Addison Rae and Noah Centineo.

“FaZe Clan has always supported artists and we have always believed in the crossover between music, lifestyle and gaming. From day one helping artists grow has always been a thing for FaZe Clan, from ILLCAMS, to our personal montages and our vlogs,” said FaZe Clan founding members FaZe Rain and FaZe Temperrr in the announcement video.

“The FaZe roster has grown over the years and really laid the foundation for the next chapter in content. We are super excited about this next move. One of the hardest grinders out there Kaysan outworks most as a DJ, gamer and producer/artist. We are so happy and so thankful for the opportunity to welcome him as a member of the team and a collaborator. Everyone please welcome FaZe Kaysan! Let’s go!!”

FaZe Clan was established in 2010 and includes a roster of content creators such as Brian Awadis (FaZe Rug) and competitive esports teams that play Fortnite, FIFA and more.