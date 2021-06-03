FaZe Clan Signs Twitch Streamer Kalei Renay

Gaming organization FaZe Clan has signed Twitch streamer Kalei Renay, known as FaZe Kalei, as its newest member.

Kalei, 21, began using the Amazon-owned platform in the summer of 2015 and now streams between 10-12 hours daily. Her games of choice are Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and Skyrim.

“It’s really a dream come true to join FaZe,” said FaZe Kalei. “For me, this is a moment to say ‘F*ck You’ to all the people who didn’t believe in me or thought my personality was an obstacle. FaZe encourages me to be myself and believes I can achieve success without watering down my weirdness. That means the world to me.”

In recent months, Kalei has worked with the FaZe Academy training program to develop her content creation strategy and receive training for media, mental health awareness and audience engagement. Kalei is also an advocate for mental health on her personal platform, using streams to discuss sensitive topics and raise key issues.

“We are thrilled to have Kalei join the FaZe family,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “Kalei has true FaZe style star power and we support her resolve to remain true to her authentic self without conforming to a particular idea of what a female gamer should look or act like.”

FaZe Clan was established in 2010 and includes a roster of content creators and gamers such as Brian Awadis (FaZe Rug) and Alexander Prynkiewicz (FaZe Adapt) as well as athletes Ben Simmons and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

Additionally, the organization features ten competitive esports teams who play Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG and more.