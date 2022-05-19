FaZe Clan Appoints Zach Katz as President and COO

Gaming and lifestyle organization FaZe Clan has appointed Zach Katz to serve as president and chief operating officer.

Katz will report to CEO Lee Trink and oversee content, talent, merchandise, consumer goods, sponsorships and esports businesses. Katz will also work with the senior leadership team to prioritize global expansion and grow the brand.

“Building on FaZe Clan’s leadership in youth culture, our goal is to further push the boundaries of gaming to drive innovation in entertainment,” said Katz in a statement. “I can’t imagine a more exciting moment to join FaZe Clan’s passionate team and community.”

Katz’s career has included managing prominent artists, producers and songwriters in the music business, as well as co-founding record label and music publishing company Beluga Heights in partnership with Sony Music, and later, Warner Brothers Records. He also served as executive vp, COO and president of records, publishing and operations at BMG.

“FaZe Clan sits at the intersection of gaming, creator economy and culture, all of which we believe is leading the growth of Web3,” said Trink. “We are squarely focused on building the future and by adding Zach to our team, we are gaining a proven leader who has extensive experience in working with innovative, cultural brands. Through my long standing relationship with Zach, I trust that he will help catapult our company into the next phase of growth, and bring operational excellence to FaZe as we become a public company.”

The company was established in 2010 and includes an esports division with multiple competitive teams in addition to a talent roster of gaming personalities, including recently-signed college football athlete-turned content creator Donald De La Haye.

In October of last year, FaZe Clan revealed its plan to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The transaction is expected to close by this coming July.