The Five Comic Voices to Watch on TikTok Right Now: KRIS COLLINS, DE’MARCUS SHAWN, JAKE KRANTZ, BOMAN MARTINEZ-REID and CAROLINE KLIDONAS.

Kris Collins (47M Followers)

Kris Collins Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Collins (aka Kallmekris) has created an entire universe of comedic personas, including toddler Riley, dudebro Chad, Boston mom Janet and unsmiling Russian woman Katrina. The Canadian former hairdresser, who did hair on The CW’s Riverdale, joined TikTok in 2020 and soon amassed millions of fans.

De’Marcus Shawn (6.3M Followers)

De’Marcus Shawn BOB TURTON

TikTok users often joke that De’Marcus Shawn must have lived a hundred lives, judging from the number of everyday scenarios he’s able to hilariously reenact: the retail employee asking if you want to sign up for the store credit card, the soccer mom complaining at her kid’s game and the Animal Planet host handling a dangerous snake, to name just a few.

Jake Krantz (2.4M Followers)

Jake Krantz Courtesy of Subject

It’s hard to define Krantz’s style of humor, which incorporates elements of absurdity, nostalgic relatability and no shortage of cringe. On TikTok, the creator often uses Snapchat photos of himself as different characters for voiceless skits. He sparked viral comedy trends like “you too.”

Boman Martinez-Reid (1.5M Followers)

Boman Martinez-Reid Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Flanked by his best friend, Eden Graham, and sister Alyssa, the CAA-repped Martinez-Reid (aka Bomanizer) lampoons reality TV tropes for his TikTok audience. Running gags include Martinez-Reid’s ongoing, Dangerfield-esque riffs on “disrespect” and finding increasingly random objects placed in his drinkware.

Caroline Klidonas (347K Followers)

Caroline Klidonas BETTINA NIEDERMANN

There’s something uncanny about the chemistry between Klidonas and … herself. The actress, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s Dahmer, has repeatedly gone viral for starring opposite herself in sendups of classic rom-coms that offer the perfect blend of satire and earnest appreciation.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.