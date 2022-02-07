Foo Fighters to Perform VR Concert After Super Bowl

The Foo Fighters are going virtual.

The band is set to perform a virtual reality concert after the Super Bowl on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT — or whenever the football game finishes — on Horizon Venues, a VR app available on the Quest headsets.

The 180-degree VR concert will feature the Foo Fighters playing a song that has never been performed live before, as well as a set of rarely played tracks. The show is directed by Mark Romanek, who helmed 2010’s Never Let Me Go, as well as Beyoncé “Sand Castles” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” music videos, among others.

Though listeners will be able to watch the concert on the Foo Fighters’ and Meta’s social media pages, users who access the concert from their Meta Quest headsets on the Horizon Venues app will be able to create their avatars, customize their outfits, interact with other fans and play games in the virtual concert lobby.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries. We’ve pretty much done it all,” Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech…until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”