Former WarnerMedia Exec Joins Esports and Gaming Brand Evil Geniuses

Esports and gaming brand Evil Geniuses revealed Thursday that Krystal Hauserman has joined the company as vp and global head of marketing.

Hauserman has worked in the entertainment industry for fifteen years, formerly leading the team at Fullscreen that launched its first marketing partnership function and secured brand partnerships with Lyft, Bumble, Google, Red Bull and others.

Following Fullscreen’s acquisition by AT&T in 2019, Hauserman led WarnerMedia’s digital transformation and developed Gen Z-focused campaigns for sister brands including HBO Max and DC Entertainment. Hauserman also recently helped the NBA launch the league’s “That’s Game” campaign.

“Krystal Hauserman has all the personal and professional qualities we strive for in a leader at Evil Geniuses,” said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of Evil Geniuses, in a statement. “Her deep roots and knowledge in traditional entertainment will help shape the future that we envision for EG as a brand, and her undeterred commitment to excellence will bring big ideas and a fresh perspective to see new opportunities that will help us grow the EG organization while serving our team, fans and partners.”

Evil Geniuses was founded in 1999 and is based in Seattle, Washington. The company recently launched a Creator Collective including TikTok personality ARUUU and streamer Lisa Wallen.

It maintains a roster of competitive professional players, with teams including League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League and others.