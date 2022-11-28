Fox Corp. and DirecTV Struggle to Reach “Fair Agreement” Ahead of Programming Deadline

Fox on Sunday began airing a crawl across some of its channels, warning viewers that come midnight on Dec. 2 they could lose access to some of their “favorite Fox programming” if the company can’t reach a “fair agreement” with DirecTV. Ahead of the expiration of a Fox/DirecTV carriage deal, the two companies are continuing active talks.

“Fox remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DirecTV for the continued distribution of our networks,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. “Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DirecTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms.”

Fox explained that it felt compelled to alert viewers because, if negotiations were to fall through, they would no longer be able to see the likes of NFL and the Big Ten College Football Championship on Fox, the FIFA World Cup on Fox and FS1, Fox local news and more.

“While Fox continues to seek an agreement benefiting all parties, our priority is ensuring viewers’ ability to access all Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and local Fox station programming,” the network continued its statement. The company concluded by encouraging DirecTV subscribers to visit KeepFox.com, a website that tells subscribers how they can contact the cable network in order to keep their channels.

In October, Fox faced a similar situation with Altice cable network, where the companies were deadlocked over fees. And that dispute came shortly after another significant carriage fight between Dish Network and Disney-owned channels like ABC, ESPN and FX.