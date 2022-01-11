Fox Sports Extends Deal With Twitter for FIFA World Cups

Fox Sports, which owns the English-language broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup through 2026, is extending its deal with for coverage of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer fans will get to see match highlights, almost in real-time, on the @FoxSports and @FoxSoccer Twitter handles. But unlike the 2018 and 2019 tournaments, Twitter users will also get to tune into Twitter Spaces for live, weekly analyses of the matches and participate in Q&As with Fox Soccer personalities as part of the audio original content planned for the upcoming FIFA World Cup events.

Advertisers will also be able to sponsor videos posted to the @FoxSports and @FoxSoccer through Twitter’s Amplify program.

“Fans will be watching all the World Cup matches live on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports App, discussing every moment as it happens on Twitter,” Michael Bucklin, Fox Sports’ svp of digital content, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We want to be there with them, fostering interaction in tried-and-true ways like match highlights, but also new and inventive ways like Twitter Spaces. It’s great to work on this collaboration with Twitter who shares in our mission in being ‘live’ and setting high watermarks for World Cup coverage on social.”

The upcoming Men’s World Cup will take place from November 22 to December 18 this year, while the Women’s World Cup is scheduled for July 20 to August 20 in 2023.