Fox Weather Sets Launch Date of October 25

Fox News Media says that its Fox Weather streaming service will launch on Oct. 25.

The service is one of the most significant streaming efforts at the company, because it is free and advertising-supported. Fox News’ two other streaming services, Fox Nation and Fox News International, are subscription-based.

In addition, the company says it hired Amy Freeze, the weekend meteorologist for WABC New York, as an anchor.

Fox News announced plans for Fox Weather in Dec. 2020, with plans to leverage the existing meteorologists and weather resources at the cable channel and the Fox local stations, in additions to new hires. Fox Corp. veteran Sharri Berg was tapped as its president.

Speaking at a Bank of America conference last month, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch explained that Fox Weather was important because the company was “building vehicles” for advertisers that may normally be wary of news to buy into.

“Whether it can be in non-opinion programming or lifestyle programming, or now with the launch next month of Fox Weather,” he said. “We’re seeing tremendous interest in brands who would not be traditional news advertisers coming to show tremendous interest in Fox Weather.”

Murdoch said that the company was investing $200-$300 million into its streaming efforts this year including Fox Weather and Tubi.