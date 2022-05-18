Former Twitch Execs Launch Web3 Gaming Content Platform, Raise $15M in Funding

Former Twitch executives James Kuk, Ernie Le and Ben Stueck have launched Web3 gaming content platform FreshCut and raised $15 million in funding, led by Galaxy Interactive, Animoca Brands and Republic Crypto.

Built for game creators and fans, the company is aimed at blending gaming and Web3 through high-quality, short-form gaming and esports videos that reward participation and engagement by issuing community tokens for such involvement as uploading content.

“Demand for short-form content has grown exponentially, largely driven by a generational shift in attention and consumer habits,” said Kuk, who previously served as global head of business development and strategic partnerships at Twitch, in statement. “At the same time, there’s a growing desire for creators and fans to be rewarded for their contributions to the community and platform more appropriately and genuinely. The FreshCut team and I are driven to build a platform that delivers a highly entertaining, curated content experience while also delivering long overdue value back to short-form gaming fans and creators.”

Content from games such as Super Smash Bros. Warzone, League of Legends, Street Fighter and Valorant will be included, as well as work from top creators including Mystic7, Brycent and Chief Pat.

“We are thrilled to partner with FreshCut, an experienced team that is building solutions for gaming content creators, and enabling a new ecosystem for customized, curated content for those new consumers looking to unplug from Web2 gaming content platforms that don’t reward them for their time or effort,” added Richard Kim, general partner of Galaxy Interactive.