Fuse Media to Launch Streaming Service Targeting Underrepresented Audiences

Fuse Media is launching a subscription streaming service that will cater to underrepresented millennial and Gen Z audiences, the company announced on Tuesday.

Called Fuse+, the streaming service will cost $1.99 a month, or $19.99 annually, and house over 500 hours of original programming, including shows like Shine True, a documentary series where trans and nonbinary people are mentored as they explore their identities; Like, Share, Dímelo, a talk show hosted by Latina comedians who discuss topics impacting Latinx and millennial audiences; and Made From Scratch, a cooking and culture show where celebrity guests like Saweetie and Ally Brooke share details about their family history over a home-cooked meal.

Fuse+ launches in beta on Tuesday and is available on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, but the streamer will have a full launch later this year. The service will also offer a free subscription tier that gives viewers access to the first episode of all Fuse originals, the entire catalog of shortform content, and the company’s ad-supported streaming brands Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat and Fuse Sweat.

“As the only entertainment brand that hands the mic to our audience, Fuse+ is uniquely positioned as a brand created and curated by, and for, a young, diverse viewer that craves representation in what they stream,” Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero said in a statement. “It is disappointing that in 2021, people of color still struggle to find enough programming that reflects their cultures and communities — especially with so many streaming options available today. As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it’s our mission to fill this void by connecting our audience with authentic content that will empower and inspire.”