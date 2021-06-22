Fuse Media to Launch Streaming Service Targeting Underrepresented Audiences

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Fuse Media is launching a subscription streaming service that will cater to underrepresented millennial and Gen Z audiences, the company announced on Tuesday.
Called Fuse+, the streaming service will cost $1.99 a month, or $19.99 annually, and house over 500 hours of original programming, including shows like Shine True, a documentary series where trans and nonbinary people are mentored as they explore their identities; Like, Share, Dímelo, a talk show hosted by Latina comedians who discuss topics impacting Latinx and millennial audiences; and Made From Scratch, a cooking and culture show where celebrity guests like Saweetie and Ally Brooke share details about their family history over a home-cooked meal.
Fuse+ launches in beta on Tuesday and is available on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, but the streamer will have a full launch later this year. The service will also offer a free subscription tier that gives viewers access to the first episode of all Fuse originals, the entire catalog of shortform content, and the company’s ad-supported streaming brands Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat and Fuse Sweat.
“As the only entertainment brand that hands the mic to our audience, Fuse+ is uniquely positioned as a brand created and curated by, and for, a young, diverse viewer that craves representation in what they stream,” Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero said in a statement. “It is disappointing that in 2021, people of color still struggle to find enough programming that reflects their cultures and communities — especially with so many streaming options available today. As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it’s our mission to fill this void by connecting our audience with authentic content that will empower and inspire.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day