×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Gabrielle Union Launches LinkedIn Content Series

The actress and co-founder of the haircare line Flawless will explore gender equity in the workplace, mental health and more in her new content series.

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is launching a content series with LinkedIn that will focus on uplifting Black and other underrepresented entrepreneurs through the exploration of topics like gender equity and mental health in the workplace.

The three-month series, called Getting Real With Gabrielle Union, will include videos and posts on Union’s LinkedIn profile, with the first intro post released on Tuesday and the first video arriving in early March. The series is part of LinkedIn’s ongoing #IAmProfessional campaign, which seeks to reevaluate what the word “professional” means in a modern context.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Union says she got involved with the project at the beginning of the year and felt that the mission aligned with her own businesses, which are focused on “expanding and amplifying” the Black and brown communities. “I hope the takeaway is that a successful career isn’t built around how your hair is styled, or if you have an accent, or if there’s tattoos, or if you need different working hours to put your family first,” Union says. “There is not one way to be ‘professional.'”

Related Stories

Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Lifestyle

Charlize Theron, Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrate Return of Star-Studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Gabrielle Union attends 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
TV

Gabrielle Union on Why She "Felt Liberated" Sharing Her Surrogacy Journey in New Book

With LinkedIn, Union says there’s an opportunity to better reach executives and other people in positions of power. “We’re all here in the same space on LinkedIn. Fifty-seven million companies are represented on LinkedIn, and there’s over 8 million C-level executives alone on the platform,” Union says. “Those gatekeepers, the people who are in charge of hiring and firing, they’re on here too, so they’re going to be getting this message loud and clear.”

The content series also arrives as LinkedIn has begun focusing more on creators on the platform. Last September, LinkedIn launched a $25 million fund to support 100 U.S.-based creators with $15,000 grants, networking support and other coaching.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad