Game Platform Roblox to Host ‘In the Heights’ Immersive Block Party

Online game platform Roblox is set to feature an In the Heights-themed “Block Party” in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures.

The immersive event, coinciding with the film’s release, will include a virtual re-creation of the movie musical’s Washington Heights neighborhood and feature two events.

On June 10 at 7 p.m. ET, there will be a Lights Out party featuring an exclusive movie clip, a cast Q&A and virtual merchandise items. A virtual dance party celebration will follow on June 11 at 4 p.m. ET, where the Roblox community can perform synchronized, choreographed dances.

In the Heights is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, following a bodega owner who saves his money in hopes of a better life.

The movie, releasing June 11, is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace and Anthony Ramos.

Roblox, which is played by over half of U.S. kids under 16, raised $520 million in a Series H funding round in January to advance its growth initiatives. The platform has featured film-themed activations in the past, such as a Ready Player Two virtual event in November of last year.