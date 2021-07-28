Game Veterans From Naughty Dog and More Establish New Indie Development Studio

Game industry veterans from Naughty Dog, Electronic Arts, Infinity Ward and more have established a new independent development studio for AAA titles.

That’s No Moon Entertainment is led by CEO Michael Mumbauer, former head of PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group. For its debut action-adventure project, the company is backed by a $100 million investment from South Korean developer Smilegate, creators of the CrossFire first-person shooter series.

“We started That’s No Moon with a singular vision of creating unforgettable stories and characters that will define and extend beyond our medium,” said Mumbauer, in a statement. “I’m proud to share that ambition with such a talented team of creators and our incredible partners at Smilegate.”

Taylor Kurosaki, who was formerly narrative design lead at Naughty Dog and studio narrative director at Infinity Ward, will serve as creative director of the title and chief creative officer of the company. Jacob Minkoff, former game designer on The Last of Us, will take the role of game director.

Tina Kowalewski, who is executive vp of Giant Squid and formerly the director of product entertainment at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, will be chief strategy officer. Nick Kononelos, former senior development director at EA, is COO. Barry Genova, formerly an engineering lead at Bungie; and George Allison, who headed finance for PlayStation’s global services division, will serve as chief technology officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

That’s No Moon Entertainment will have staff based in Los Angeles and San Diego.