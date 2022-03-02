Former WB Games Execs Launch Developer and Publisher Fortis

A group of games industry veterans have founded developer and publisher Fortis, which has a mission to create meaningful social experiences through interactive entertainment.

Fortis’ founding team includes president Steven Chiang, whose background includes executive positions at WB Games, EA and Zynga; and chief operating officer Shawn Foust, a fellow former WB Games exec. Designer Calvin Lau will serve as chief product officer.

“Our view is that we are at the beginning of a massive new opportunity for games to make their greatest and most positive impact on global culture, and the human experience,” said Chiang. “Fortis’ mission is to create worlds that matter, that are deeply social, across different platforms and genres, and to help build meaningful relationships and healthy communities through games. We have the massive backing and long term commitment of Sands, an experienced executive team, and the talent of a swiftly growing worldwide team to realize our vision.”

Fortis will focus on the recurring games-as-service model, and aims to introduce a set of social titles across new genres.

The company, a subsidiary of resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corporation, has built its team of 100 employees (and climbing) through acquisitions including Doppio Games in Portugal, Oktagon Games in Brazil and Metagame in Romania. In addition to those countries and the U.S., it operates teams in the U.K. and Canada.

“At Sands, we believe interactive entertainment is the world’s most accessible medium to provide people with fun and rewarding social experiences,” said Patrick Dumont, Sands president and COO. “As a group of entrepreneurs and executives from some of the most impactful companies in video games, the leadership team at Fortis brings together the right talent and experience to create a new kind of game company built from the ground up for a new era. We are prepared to invest at scale for the long-term to help Fortis break through as a company of consequence.”